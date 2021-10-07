Dixie Lee Suiste passed away peacefully at the age of 83, Sept. 24, 2021, in Vancouver, Washington. Dixie was born May 14, 1938, in Pendleton, to Andrew Suiste and Irma Lavadour. She was the oldest of three children.
Dixie spent her childhood growing up on the Umatilla Indian Reservation in Eastern Oregon where she also went to school and worked on the family farm. While attending high school she met, and later married, Everyl Pennington. In 1955, they wed and had three children together during the span of their marriage.
Among her many interests, she took pleasure in reading, gardening, cooking, dancing, and listening to music. Her musical tastes were varied, but she maintained a lifelong love of classic country and western swing. She also enjoyed old movies, antique collecting, swimming, hiking, and watching the night sky. Dixie had a strong connection to animals and supported their ethical treatment. During her lifetime she nursed many injured and infirmed animals back to health.
She was beautiful and funny and curious and intelligent. And she will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her father, Andrew Suiste; mother, Irma Lavadour; brother, Leonard Suiste; first husband, Everyl Pennington; and second husband, Bud Ferguson.
She is survived by her sister, Donna Reece (Jim); daughter, Christine Fry (Glenn); son, Ellis Pennington; daughter, Sara Pennington (Melissa); niece, Lisa Peterson (Lorne); granddaughter, Dana Fry (Tyler); granddaughter, Gloria Fry (Russell); grand-nephew, Kolten Youncs; grand-nephew, Dylan Youncs; and additional extended family.
Services were held Oct. 5, 2021, under the direction of Herring Groseclose Funeral Home in Walla Walla. Internment is at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens, Walla Walla. The family requests that remembrances be sent as a donation to a local no-kill animal shelter or animal sanctuary.
To plant a tree in memory of Obit: Suiste as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.