Hermiston
Sept. 17, 1952 - Feb. 15, 2020
Dolly Ann Howard of Hermiston was born Sept. 17, 1952, in St. Helens, Oregon, the daughter of Harry and Mary (Quinn) Howard. She passed away in Portland, Oregon, on Feb. 15, 2020, at the age of 67.
Most days Dolly could be found on her porch drinking her Dutch Brother’s coffee and watching her dog, Tiny, play in the yard.
She is survived by her two daughters and their spouses, Heather Pearce and husband Franklin Pearce, Heidi Howard; three grandsons, Joshua Howard, Donovan Howard, Hunter Howard; five sisters, one brother, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Howard Sr.; mother, Mary Howard; brothers, Clifford Howard, Harry Howard Jr.; and sister, Dorothy Haney.
