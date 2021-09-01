Dolores A. White was born on Dec. 8, 1938, in Oregon City, Oregon, to parents, Edgar and Valda Livingston Miller. She died on Aug. 27, 2021, at her home in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 82 years.
She was raised in Portland and North Plains, Oregon, graduating from Hillsboro High School in the class of 1957. Dolores was united in marriage to DuWayne White on Sept. 19, 1958, in Vancouver, Washington. They lived in Portland and California before moving to Pendleton in 1968 and then settling in Hermiston, Oregon, in 1970 where they have lived since.
She and DuWayne owned the Hermiston Dairy Queen for over 30 years and Dolores was an Avon representative for many years. She loved kids and for a time she worked in the schools as well as serving as a Royal Rangers leader and organized the Good News Club. They were snowbirds for 16 years, spending winters in Apache Junction, Arizona. Dolores enjoyed traveling and flowers and cherished time with her family. She was a member of the First Christian Church.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 63 years, DuWayne White, Hermiston, Oregon; sons, Darell, Mark and Guy White, all of Hermiston, Oregon; sister, Geri Warnake, Prineville, Oregon; grandsons, Travis and Cameron; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Gregory, Halie and Jada; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Todd; and a grandson, Greg.
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Burns Mortuary Chapel, Hermiston, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Dolores’ memory to Vange John Memorial Hospice Education Fund, c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
