Hermiston
June 7, 1950 — December 3, 2019
Don Eldon Walker of Hermiston was born June 7, 1950, in Okarche, Oklahoma, the son of William and Stella (Fry) Walker. He passed away in Hermiston on December 3, 2019, at the age of 69.
He attended school and graduated from high school in Walla Walla, Wash., in 1968. After high school, he served as a jet mechanic in the Air Force for four years during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, he lived in Redding, Calif., where he attended two years of college.
Don married Christine Ballard on May 26, 1977, in Walla Walla, Wash. The couple lived in Walla Walla and Touchet, Wash., before moving to Hermiston in 1991.
He worked as an electrician for KIE Electrical Supply and Crescent Electric for many years. He then worked as a diesel electrician for Union Pacific Railroad Hinkle Yard for 22 years, retiring in 2017.
Don was always working on home improvement projects. He enjoyed going fishing and was a member of the V.F.W. Desert Post #4750 in Hermiston.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Bob and Billy; and sisters Maxine, Edith and Wynema.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Christine; sons Jodey and wife Cynthia Ballard, and Thomas and wife Katrina Walker; daughters Stella and husband Kirt Hickey, and Melinda and husband David West; brothers Jack Walker and Thomas Walker; 13 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Viewing will be held on Friday, December 13 from 4-7 p.m. at Burns Mortuary. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Burns Mortuary chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston, OR 97838.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
