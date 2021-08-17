Don Martin Freeman passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at his home in Pendleton, Oregon. Don had just turned 68.
He was born July 22, 1953, in Wichita, Kansas. Don participated in band, science club, football, track and wrestling at Vale High School. He was the senior class president in 1971.
After he graduated Vale High School he attended Oregon State University for a short time and then Lane Community College, where he received his Associate of Arts degree as an honor student.
In August of 1989 Don was selected "Employee of the Month" at Willamette Falls Hospital as a respiratory therapist. Don became a registered respiratory therapist in June of 1992 and worked in the Portland area for many years. He was in a car accident where he sustained a life-altering head injury over 20+ years ago.
Don is survived by his wife Gail and daughter Taylor, of Oregon City, Oregon; brothers Dale Freeman (Amy) of Pendleton, Oregon, and Mark Freeman (Becci) of Wasila, Alaska; sisters Debbie Cobb (Andy) of Littleton, New Hampshire, and Pat Foster (Dan) of Hermiston, Oregon.; and many nieces, nephews and numerous extended family.
At the request of Don prior to his death, there will be no memorial service.
