St. George, Utah
Sept. 20, 1931 — 25 Sept. 25, 2020
Dona Marie Jeffords Lemmon of St. George, Utah, age 89, passed peacefully into the Spirit World on Sept. 25, 2020, at her home, due to multiple health issues. She was born Sept. 20, 1931, in Baker, Oregon, to Vernon Lawrence Jeffords and Melba Mitchell Jeffords.
Dona was raised in Baker, Oregon, and was a lifelong devoted disciple of Jesus Christ and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She married Richard Mark Lemmon on Sept. 11, 1976, and lived in Pendleton Oregon, for nearly 40 years, until she moved to St George, Utah, after his death.
Dona enjoyed family history and genealogy work, serving as a temple worker, picking huckleberries, and cooking for family activities. She served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Houston, Texas, in her early 20s and later in life another mission in Nigeria, Africa, with her husband, Richard.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lemmon; two sons, John Lemmon and Kevin Lemmon; grandson, Cade Lemmon; and two brothers, Wayne Jeffords and Keith Jeffords.
She is survived by six children, Andrew (Cathrine) Lemmon, Rhonda (Gilman) Gardner, Elaine (Stephen) Fresh, Diana Lemmon, Scott (Katherine) Lemmon and Jolene (John) Simpson; sister, Verna Jeffords Parker; and brother, Lawrence Jeffords; 43 grandchildren and 84 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be on Oct. 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Mt. Hope Cemetery, South Bridge Street and Indiana Avenue, in Baker City, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, consider an in-memoriam donation to the Humanitarian Services of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at https://philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org/humanitarian-services.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings, please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.