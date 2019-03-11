Hermiston
February 7, 1950 — February 7, 2019
Donald Arthur Hansen, 69. Don’s generous heart gave out on his birthday and he was gathered up by his loved ones in Heaven. Born into an Army family at the Presidio in San Francisco, Calif., Don, his parents Donald A. and June Davidson Hansen, and sister Adrienne were soon sent to Germany for the next three years. When the family returned stateside to Illinois and Indiana, Don’s grade school years were filled with school, bike riding, swimming, baseball, Cub Scouts, visiting relatives and blue gill fishing. During this time a school field trip to a Chicago TV studio led him to work in television later on.
In 1960 the family’s final move was to the Umatilla Army Depot and Don began fifth grade at West Park. At Armand Larive Middle School he served as a student body president and as class president. By high school he was an enthusiastic and energetic member of the class of 1968. His junior year he made the winning outfielder catch to beat Pendleton in a conference game. For homecoming he helped build the first and only mechanical bulldog for the class float. He also designed the class ring. He always appreciated his classmates and in later years worked hard to make their reunions memorable.
Don attended EOC for one year then transferred to the University of Oregon. To help pay for college his summer jobs included stomping mint, culling turkeys, picking melons, and driving wheat trucks. In 1972 he graduated with a degree in communications and first worked at Medford’s TV station.
He then went on to work for Portland’s three major stations and won awards for the Sunday morning program he produced and for his commercials. He then worked for Fred Meyer’s advertising agency, which he thoroughly enjoyed. This special time also included Cannon Beach family reunions, a lovely fiancé, and McKenzie River steelhead fishing.
After 30 years in Portland Don returned to Hermiston to begin intensive caregiving for his parents. They enjoyed his good cooking and constant help as well as the special birthday and Christmas celebrations he arranged. He always put much thought into finding the perfect gifts and was the family Santa. All of his efforts kept his parents in their home until each passed away.
Don was an avid reader and researcher. He had many interests, such as photography, music, art, history, sports, U of O Ducks, all things Oregonian, and especially fishing. Most of all he loved his family and his country.
We will forever miss his wit, thoughtfulness, and generous spirit and will always be grateful for those who played a special part in his life. Many thanks to the first responders, doctors, and nurse Benji for all their help.
Don is survived by his sister Adrienne (Bob) Dieterich, niece Kristin (Joe) Dieterich Thomas, great-nephews Tyler and Clayton Thomas, and 10 cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister Laura, and cousin Jim Dumdei.
Don’s burial will be held at the Hermiston Cemetery March 27 at 11:00 a.m.
If you wish, donations can be made to the Senior Center, P.O. Box 854, Hermiston, OR, 97838.
Please share memories of Don with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary is in care of arrangements.
