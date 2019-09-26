Pilot Rock
January 21, 1928 — September 22, 2019
Lifelong Pilot Rock resident Donald Carl Roy died September 22, 2019.
He was born January 21, 1928, in Pendleton, Oregon, the first son of Maurice and Mildred Roy. Don grew up in Pilot Rock, living in the same home for nearly all of his 91 years. He attended Pilot Rock schools and then went on to the University of Oregon.
After college he married his high school sweetheart Marie, and worked with his father and brother at Maurice Roy Chevrolet and Texaco gas station in Pilot Rock as the bookkeeper.
He loved to spend time with Marie and their dog Joe at their cabin in the Blue Mountains, hunting, picking huckleberries, and cutting wood. An avid fisherman, he was happiest beside a mountain stream, and never missed opening day on McKay Creek. In his later years he took up the hobby of building split bamboo fly rods and handcrafted approximately 35 custom rods.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, parents Maurice and Mildred Roy, and his brother Robert. He is survived by his sons James (Dee) Roy and Dean (Theresa) Roy; nieces Jackie Feik, Bonda Powell, Mona Powell and Shannon Roy; nephews Tom Hascall, Rick Hascall and Mike Powell; grandson Levi Roy (Amber); and two great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Genevieve Roy.
A graveside service will be held at the Pilot Rock Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 10 a.m.
Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, handled arrangements.
