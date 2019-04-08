Pendleton
June 8, 1931 — April 4, 2019
Well-known former Pendleton businessman Donald Dean Webb passed away April 4, 2019, working in his yard.
He was born June 8, 1931, in Pendleton to Elva and G.P. Webb. He graduated from Pendleton High School in 1948, where he was active in sports, then served in the Navy and Navy Reserve. He was inducted into the Pendleton High School Hall of Fame and belonged to the Linebackers Club.
He married the love of his life, JoAnne Lee Albee, on January 7, 1950. They had three children, Dave, Doug and Wendy. They became business partners when they started Webb’s Cold Storage and later owned and operated The Rainbow Café. He was a very hard worker and expected others to be the same.
Don volunteered at the Umatilla County Historical Society and the Community Thrift Shop. He was a member of the Elks and Eagles lodges, and a past Happy Canyon director.
He was preceded in death by his wife JoAnne in November 2018; son Doug; parents Lloyd and Elva Peterson; brother-in-law John Albee; sisters-in-law Marie Albee and Susan Albee; stepsisters Edith Bunch and Ann Penner; son-in-law Tito Carames; and brother-in-law Cecil Holmes.
He is survived by his sister, Betty Jean Holmes; brother-in-law Billy Albee; son Dave Webb; daughter Wendy Carames; daughter-in-law Storm Webb; grandchildren Hannah (Adam) Gardner, Hank Webb, Ross Webb, Kasey Carames, Ben Webb and Rachel Webb; and great-grandchildren Georgia Gardner, Vyrey and Qaida Faira. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, followed by a luncheon. Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday at Olney Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners in care of Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com
