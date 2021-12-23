Donald “Don” Drayton of Boardman was born April 15, 1949, in Longview, Washington, the son of Donald Drayton and Beverly Parks-Palm. He passed away in Richland, Washington, on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the age of 72.
Don grew up, attended schools and graduated from high school in Clatskanie, Oregon. He moved to Eastern Oregon in 1979 and resided in Umatilla for several years. He moved to Boardman in 2003 where he resided for the past 18 years. Don worked throughout his career as a millwright in sawmills and paper mills.
Don’s passion was in serving the communities where he lived. He served as a volunteer firefighter/EMT in Umatilla for many years. He served as fire chief of the Umatilla Fire Department in 1993-94. In Boardman, he served on the Morrow County Fire District and also the Boardman Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of the Hermiston Amatuer Radio Services Club (Emergency Communication Services). He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and going to car races.
Don married Mary Burbank in Westport, Oregon, in 1972.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary; son, Donald “Pat” Drayton; daughter, Lisa Boullester; mother, Beverly Palm; sisters, Vicki Remick, Cheryl Palm and Lori Brown; brothers, Gary Palm, Rick Palm and Bruce Palm; four grandchildren, Aden, Aaron, Alex and Evelyn Boullester; one great-granddaughter, Hailey Boullester.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald; and a sister, Karen Nolan.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later time. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
Family suggests memorial donations in Don’s memory be made to Boardman Senior Citizens Inc., 100 Tatone St., Boardman, OR 97818.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.