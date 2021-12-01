Donald “Don” Francis Cabral, of Pendleton, was born Aug. 4, 1940, in Brockton, Massachusetts. He passed away at his home on Nov. 28, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 81 years old.
Don lived in Massachusetts until 1974. He excelled in football and baseball. He moved with his young family across the country in a station wagon to start a new life in Hermiston, Oregon. He was a well known contractor in Hermiston and built many homes there. Because of his love of horses, he was actively involved in the Umatilla Sage Riders Club.
Don was a lifelong New England Patriots fan and could always be seen wearing his favorite team hat. Don was known for his infectious smile, his dry humor and quick wit. He loved helping his family and friends with any construction projects.
Don married Lois Follett (Bonney) in 1960, they later divorced. Don is survived by children, Elaine (Kevin) Anderson of Pendleton, Steven Cabral of Hermiston and Angela Cabral of Pendleton; brother, Alfred (Carol) Cabral of Massachusetts; grandchildren, Jed Cabral, Jennifer Leslie, Emily Wellington, Ryan Lyle, Maegan Bennett, Lindsey Blais; and numerous great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank St. Anthony Hospital and staff, Pendleton Fire and Ambulance, Hospice of Walla Walla and Cancer Center of Pendleton for all the care and compassion.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, Oregon. Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
