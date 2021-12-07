Donald (Don) Rollin Orton passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at St. Anthony Hospital. A graveside service will be held Friday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
Don was born Sept. 10, 1928, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Beecher Basil and Sopha (Fikan) Orton. He was raised in Pendleton and graduated from Pendleton High School with the class of 1946. He served in the U.S. Navy and returned home to marry Donna Mae Arkell on Sept. 11, 1949.
Don began an apprenticeship with the Sheetmetal Workers Local Union 66 on Dec. 19, 1950, and received recognition for his 60 years in the union. In 1975, he began training to become an apprentice instructor. During the years he attended four instructor training courses sponsored by Ohio State University, and taught apprentices the tricks of the trade.
In retirement, he spent many hours working with wood and making beautiful Intarsia pieces. One piece he made is located at Tum-A-Lum Lumber yard. He then began working with copper and other metals.
He loved his golden retrievers, Lucy and Katy. He was known for his storytelling and pranks, always in good fun.
Don is survived by his daughter, Chris Gilmore, and husband, Pat, of Anchorage, Alaska, and their children, Kelly of Tacoma, Washington, and Casey of Anchorage, Alaska; his daughter, Julie Byers, and husband, Joe Byers, of Pendleton, Oregon, their children, Traci (Brandon) of West Linn, Oregon, (grandsons Orion and Skylar); and his grandchildren, Tom Orton (Jodee) and their children, Kallee and Drew (Boone) and Kaleb of Westport, Washington; Brock (Seagra) and their children, Reef and Coral of Westport, Washington, and BreAnn Orton of Olympia, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; his parents, his sister, Delores; his brother, Ivan; his son, Brad, and Brad’s wife, Brandi.
Memorial contributions may be made to PAWS, 517 S.W. Third St., Pendleton, OR 97801. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
