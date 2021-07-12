Donald Beal

Donald Eugene Beal of Irrigon was born June 3, 1968, in Pocatello, Idaho. He passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Irrigon at the age of 53.

Don grew up and attended schools in Idaho. After high school, he served in the Air Force Reserves for six years. While serving in the Air Force he received his training and certification to become an electrician. He has worked as an electrician for IBEW Local #112 and has lived and traveled throughout the Pacific Northwest during that time.

Don was a self-taught computer geek, and enjoyed going camping, fishing and cooking. He loved listening to music, especially Christian music. He had a strong faith and belief in God.

He is survived by his longtime life partner, Leah Strong; mother Larraine Harrison; uncle Scott (Nancy) Beal; aunt Becky (Marion) Hostetler; and several cousins and extended family members.

A service will be announced at a later time.

Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.

