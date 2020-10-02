The Dalles
Oct. 1, 1930 — July 18, 2020
Donald Jerome Tusten, 89, formerly of Umatilla, died July 18 at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles. Known as Don, he was born Oct. 1, 1930, in Portland and raised on a small farm in Umatilla by Walt and Betsy Agee.
Don was known by all who knew him to be a good man. He also was adventurous and mischievous and once swam across the mile-wide Columbia River just to prove he could. He enjoyed yodeling, dancing and racing his Harley Davidson motorcycle at the local racetrack and was proud to hand down his 70-year-old Harley jacket to his children.
Don’s nicknames were Klondike and Popeye. He shared many stories of hitching trains to Portland to visit his lifelong friend Ronnie Ross, who was like a brother to him.
Don was eager to join the military at the age of 16 and tried to enlist by saying he was 18. The recruiter said, “Thank you for your enthusiasm, come back in two years.” At 18, Don joined the U.S. Army. He honorably served 24 years of active duty with two years in Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart medal. Don retired as sergeant first class.
While stationed in Panama City, Panama, Don met his future wife, Gloria Wong, and they were married in 1959. Together, they raised nine children, David, Debra, Sabrina, Fredericka, Walter, Wayne, Heidi, Susan and Robert. They have 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
In 1977, Don and Gloria moved their family to his hometown of Umatilla, where he worked at the Umatilla Army Depot until retirement. In 1998, Gloria passed away. Don moved to La Grande in 2000 and married Patricia Wiley in 2002.
Don was a dedicated member of the VFW in Union and the Oregon State Defense Team, and he was proud of the dear friends he made.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Walt and Betsy Agee; first wife, Gloria Wong Tusten; daughters, Fredericka L. Tusten and Debra L. Myers Stolz; grandson, Nathaniel Lee TenEyck; and second wife, Patricia Wiley Tusten. Arrangements were handled by Loveland Funeral Chapel in La Grande.
