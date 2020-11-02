Hermiston
October 14, 1951 — October 30, 2020
Donald Jay Moses of Hermiston was born October 14, 1951, in Pendleton, Oregon, the son of Ray and Fay (Davis) Moses. He passed away in Richland, Washington, on October 30, 2020, at the age of 69.
Don grew up in Hermiston where he attended school and graduated from Hermiston High School in the Class of 1969. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army for two years during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Hermiston where he married the love of his life. Junie. and has resided since.
Don was a devoted father and grandfather and family was the center of his life. He formed a special relationship with each member of his family. He attended every sporting event of his children and grandchildren no matter how far he had to travel to be there. He also enjoyed going hunting with family and friends, watching NBA, NASCAR and Western movies, and listening to rock 'n' roll music. He had several dogs over the years and he enjoyed each of them.
Don is survived by his sons Greg (Victoria) Moses and Nick (Aubbree) Moses; daughter Amanda (Ryan) Tremblay; grandchildren Taylor, Hayden, Morgan, Boaz, Camiryn and Blakeley; one great-grandchild, Ryker; brother Ronald Moses; sister Christina Brown; nephews Trent, Seth and Kyle; niece Brandi; and his dog, Taz.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Carsyn.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Hermiston Cemetery Veterans Shelter.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for his family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.