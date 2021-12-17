Donald Lee Bennett, of Echo, passed away on Nov. 16, 2021, at the age of 88. Don was born on May 8, 1933, to J.W. and Marie Bennett and lived the earliest years of his life on the family cattle and wheat ranch near Winona, Washington. He had many fond memories of growing up with his three brothers in the Palouse wheat country.
Don’s parents relocated their family farming business to Oakville, Washington, when he was a sophomore in high school. He participated on several sports teams and graduated in 1951.
Don served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 as a unit clerk in Korea. After his honorable discharge, Don returned to the family farm. In September 1956, Don married Phyllis Neace and together they raised two sons, Darryl and Dwayne.
Don spent five years living in Wallowa, Oregon, operating a commercial ranch until 1976 when he relocated his family to Hermiston, where he would live and work the remainder of his life. Don and his twin brother, Doug, went into business together, founding the Oregon Hereford Ranch, a purebred Hereford cattle and farming operation. The ranch was located just south of Hermiston on Buttercreek, where it thrived for over 40 years.
Don had been involved in several cattle organizations throughout his life, including the Shorthorn, Hereford and Black Angus Associations. Don had a passion for farming the land and looked forward to each new season of crops and harvests. Don was honored in 2007 by Oregon State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences for his lifetime achievement in Oregon agriculture.
Don is survived by his wife, Phyllis, of 65 years; twin brother, Doug of Echo; sons, Darryl of Hermiston and Dwayne of Kennewick; four grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by two older brothers, Bill and Jack.
A private family graveside service was held at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Don’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
