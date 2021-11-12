Donald Leonard Lee Horne, 79, passed away Oct. 31, 2021, in Portland, Oregon, after a month-long battle with pneumonia brought on by COVID-19.
He was born in Portland, Oregon, Jan. 30, 1942, to Constance and Malcolm Horne and lived there all of his life until he moved to Pendleton, Oregon, in 2012 to be closer to his family.
He grew up in Portland and attended school there. In his early 20s, he met Lita Jeanne Baxter, who had recently moved in next door and they were married in Sept of 1963. Within a couple of years, they had started a family, Stephanie born in 1965 and Susan, born in 1967. They later divorced and he never remarried. He had many interests, including photography, fishing, hunting and genealogy. Don liked to go bird hunting with his dad, Mal. In his younger days he loved to box at the local gym, and picked up scuba diving, and even went skydiving. In his early 30s. He lived for all of life’s experiences.
He was a great conversationalist and loved to swap stories of things he had seen and done, both in his younger days, working at the plywood plant and later as he worked as an over the road truck driver and other jobs.
He had a stroke in 2004 that affected his left side that he overcame with a strength of will that surprised many, and went back to work until he retired.
He loved seeing his grandchildren when they came to visit him in Portland, going to the zoo and the “duck park,” and also loved spending time with and spoiling his great-grandchildren.
He shared his love of sci-fi with his children and grandchildren and he loved watching anything with aliens, abduction, ancient history and adventure. It was one of his regrets that he never got to see a UFO.
Don had a huge heart for all animals and took care of many stray cats and enjoyed his pet cats through the years.
Don is survived by his daughter, Susan Simpson; his granddaughter, Victoria Horne; and his beloved great-grandchildren, Leanna, Myles and Hesh all of Pendleton; and seven other grandchildren, Cole Gruensfelder of Helena, Montana, Sean Horne-Spencer of Bozeman, Montana, Trevin Horne of Dillon, Montana; Allison Agee of Big Timber, Montana; Hannah Cooley of Big Timber, Montana; Reed Cooley of Musselshell, Montana; and Emily Cooley of Big Timber, Montana; and four other great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in passing by his daughter, Stephanie Cooley in 2017, and his parents.
A memorial service is being planned for Nov. 20, 2021.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.