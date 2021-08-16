On Aug. 2, 2021, Donald M. Olson (Don) left this world peacefully in his sleep. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 68 years, Lois, and their four children: Claudia Henningson (Dennis), Paul Olson, Clark Olson (Trisha), and Barbara Hart (Lance), as well as 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Don was born in Rolette, North Dakota, on Oct. 7, 1935, to Edward and Bertina (Betty) Olson. He was the youngest of eight siblings and began his life living on a farm outside of town. He excelled in all sports in high school and was the team captain in every sport he participated in. He also was first chair clarinet and his high school dream was to play in a big band.
Ten days after turning 18 he married his high school sweetheart, Lois Barber, and joined the Air Force. His daughter Claudia was born in Mississippi and his son Paul was born in Germany. After leaving the Air Force he enrolled in North Dakota State University (go Bison!), had his son Clark and daughter Barbara, and graduated with a degree in civil engineering.
He was recruited by the U.S. Forest Service and packed up his family and moved to Western Oregon where he worked on the Umpqua National Forest, living in Canyonville, Tiller, Glide and then Roseburg. In 1969 he, once again, packed up this family and moved to Pendleton, Oregon, where he worked with the Forest Service until his retirement in 1991.
Don loved golf and was a member of the Pendleton Country Club and at one time served as president of PCC. He also loved the Columbia River and was a member of McNary Yacht Club for years, where they eventually bought a boat house. Many, many family reunions were held there and wonderful memories were made. Don loved taking his kids and grandkids out on the boat for a ride. (It always bugged him a little bit, though, that his wife could out-fish him). He and his wife also owned property in Indio, California, where they enjoyed their winters away from the cold. Don also loved history and there wasn’t a historical road sign that he didn’t pull over and read. And if you needed a Trivial Pursuit partner he was the one you wanted. He always said his brain was full of useless knowledge!
Don is preceded in death by his parents, seven siblings, one granddaughter and numerous other family members.
No funeral will be held at this time. His children will host a celebration of life at McNary Yacht club at a later date.
