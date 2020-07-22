Benton City, Washington
May 6, 1956 — July 19, 2020
Donald Ray Arbogast was born May 6, 1956, to Ray Arbogast and Marva Coombes in Hanford, Washington. He passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Richland, Washington.
Don grew up in Pendleton, where he attended school and graduated from Pendleton High School in 1974. He was a good student and a talented wrestler for the high school team. Post-high school he studied at Blue Mountain Community College, earning an associate's degree in 1976. It was there that he met Elena Hernandez, whom he married, adopting her three children Evelynne, Jessica and Jason. They would go on to have two sons, Eric and Ben.
In 1979, Don received his dream job as a police officer, where he served the city of Pendleton for more than 20 years. In 1986, while working for the PPD, he returned to college and earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Eastern Oregon University. Don and Elena divorced, and he would go on to marry Anny Herbes; they had a daughter, Jordan.
In addition to being a police officer, Don also owned and operated a couple of businesses, including a concrete construction company that he continued after leaving the police department. Don and Anny’s marriage came to an end and he eventually moved to Benton City, Washington, to work at the Hanford nuclear facility. In retirement, he returned to school and earned a bachelor's degree in project management at Columbia Basin College.
Don enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking, river rafting and pretty much anything in the outdoors. An active, long-time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Don was often involved with the church youth programs and helped plan numerous river rafting and camping trips. He loved doing odd jobs to serve his fellow church members, neighbors and community, and could often be found building something for someone else.
Don was hard-working, a trait he worked hard to instill in his children. He was very proud of his children and traveled great distances to attend their extracurricular activities, particularly wrestling matches for his sons and nephews, and musical events for his daughter.
Don is survived by his mother, Marva Lundquist; brothers Mike (Stephanie), Randy, and Tim (Yvonne); sister Tami Gauthier (Bob); children Eric (Erin), Ben (Josie), and Jordan Isbell (Steven); grandchildren Eva, Arley, Sophie and Huck; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Arbogast, and sister Donna Marie Arbogast.
A private family celebration of life will be held (due to COVID-19 restrictions). A public gathering will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rollin Schimmel Memorial Wrestling Foundation.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
