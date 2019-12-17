Milton-Freewater
June 28, 1947 — November 22, 2019
On Friday, November 22, 2019, Donald Richard Luisi passed away at the age of 72.
Don was born June 28, 1947, in Yakima, Washington, to Eugene and Eva Luisi. He was the youngest of five children. He attended elementary school in Yakima, and middle school and high school in Milton-Freewater, Oregon, graduating from Mac-Hi in 1965. Don was a natural athlete and excelled at playing football, basketball and track. He attended college at Treasure Valley and Eastern Oregon, where he also played football.
Don was a professional of the transportation industry and spent many years on the road driving truck both locally and across the United States. Don worked with his father and brothers at the family business, Luisi Truck Lines.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard, sister Anita, and his daughter Gina.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa; stepson Junior; brothers Bill and Gary; three
nephews and two nieces; and long-time friend Charlie Demaris.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S. Second Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Oregon and this may be done through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
