Weston
Oct 17, 1932 – July 27, 2021
Donell James “Donnie” Smock, 88, of Weston, Oregon, passed away on July 27, 2021 at Milton-Freewater Health and Rehab Center. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Smock Ranch where Donnie was a third generation farmer.
Donnie was born to James and Atress Smock on October 17, 1932, in Walla Walla, Washington. As a young boy, he began carving cars, planes and caterpillars with amazing detail. He also enjoyed leather work and shared his gifts with family and friends. Donnie also loved hunting with his son and Lelan and Jeff Oharra. He loved taking drives and eating licorice ice cream with his daughters.
Donnie served in the Navy until 1960. In 1966, he took over as cemetery sexton in Weston when his grandfather, Alex McCorkell, passed away. Throughout his years, he stayed involved in his community and received many awards and recognitions.
Donnie is survived by his four children, twins Donita (Ed) Eaton, Dorthy (Eric) Beckwith, Angela (Cecil) Kelly and Tim Smock and Linda Hall; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, on November 22, 2012.
Due to our family’s love for books, we would respectfully request contributions be made to the Friends of the Weston Library through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862. To leave a condolence online, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
