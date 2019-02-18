Ione
March 29, 1936 — January 29, 2019
Donna E. Larson, 82, of Ione, Oregon, passed away at her home on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. She was born on March 29, 1936, in Russellville, Arkansas, the daughter of Howard and Ruth Guthrie Hilton.
At her request no service will be held.
Donna was a talented quilter, painter, and wood carver. She had a talent for making art out of everything she touched. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Ed Larson, and her five daughters Juanita, Becky, Carole, Kenna and Elizabeth, as well as 10 grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pioneer Memorial Hospice, P.O. Box 9, Heppner, OR 97836.
