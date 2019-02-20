Pendleton
May 3, 1939 — February 17, 2019
On Sunday, February 17, 2019, we lost Donna Elaine Rasmussen. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was 79 years old and had been battling health problems.
She was born May 3, 1939, in Eugene, Oregon, to Lincoln and Ruth Harris. In June 1960, she married Jim Rasmussen in Stateline. They remained married for 58 years. They lived in Pendleton where they raised their family. She was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Pendleton.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Rasmussen; sons James and Patrick; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Private interment will be held at Pilot Rock Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.