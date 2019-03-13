Donnie Adams

Adams

Portland

October 11, 1955 — January 15, 2019

Donnie Adams of Portland, Oregon, passed away January 15, 2019, as the result of a traffic accident.

He was born October 11, 1955. His parents are Fern and Frank Adams. He attended Pendleton schools and graduated in 1973. He then went to Blue Mountain Community College. After that he went to Portland State University and remained living in Portland.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Adams. He is survived by his mother, Fern Adams, his sister Teresa Stebbins of Sherwood, Ore., and a nephew and a niece both living in that area.

