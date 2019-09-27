Hermiston
November 27, 1949 — September 5, 2019
Dorene Lyn Napolitano of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on November 27, 1949, in Ely, Nevada, to parents Arthur and Helen Weston. After a three-decade-long battle with breast cancer, she sadly passed away on September 5, 2019, at the age of 69 years.
Dorene was raised in the small town of Ely, Nevada, and graduated in the class of 1967. She went on to earn her bachelor’s degree and then nearly achieved her master’s degree in physical therapy before starting a family with Patrick Donald Napolitano in 1973. She was a wonderful mother to their three children: Christopher, Angela, and Jennifer.
Dorene was an amazing person to say the least. Everyone that had the honor of meeting her found themselves blessed. Her selfless and kind nature was experienced by the hundreds of the children she taught. After raising her own children she went eagerly into the teaching profession and earned a Master's in Teaching. Her focus was on making others' lives better, with knowledge, love and compassion. She was truly an angel on earth and will be sadly missed.
She is survived by Patrick Donald Napolitano, Hermiston, Ore.; son Christopher Napolitano, Longview, Wash.; daughter Jennifer Ann Napolitano, Gresham; three beautiful grandchildren; sister Diane Wofla, Seattle, Wash.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dorene was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela, and her parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 12 noon at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, Hermiston, Oregon. Please join us in honoring Dorene’s memory.
Please share memories of Dorene with her family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
