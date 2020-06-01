Pendleton
August 7, 1926 — May 22, 2020
Dorene (Peterson) Ayars, 93, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, Oregon, from natural causes surrounded by loved ones.
She was born in Pendleton, Oregon, on August 7, 1926, to Albert Peterson and Ruth (Huddleston) Peterson. Dorene attended the Ukiah School and graduated from Ukiah High School. While in high school, Dorene served as a princess on the Ukiah Rodeo Court. When the US Bar Dude Ranch was operating, Dorene was known as a key wrangler and often took the dudes for their trail rides. Dorene also enjoyed riding in the Happy Canyon mounted quadrille.
After high school graduation, Dorene attended University of Oregon where she majored in art. As a result, she always had a sketch pad on hand to capture what caught her eye.
In 1945, she married her childhood sweetheart, Wesley E. Ayars, after his return from his service in World War II to the United States Navy. After their marriage, Dorene took her first job working as a phone operator for the telephone company in Pendleton. After she had her first daughter, Kathy, she chose to be at home.
Dorene and Wes moved back to Ukiah, where she had her son, David, followed by her daughter, Karen. From her lovely home on the hill in Ukiah, she loved watching wildlife and storms from her big windows overlooking Camas Prairie. After several years of being at home, she was employed by the U.S. Forest Service in Ukiah and worked for them for many years until her retirement.
Dorene was a mainstay in the Ukiah community, where she was found volunteering in many capacities. She volunteered as the librarian for the town of Ukiah, served on the Ukiah School Board and was the secretary/treasurer for the Ukiah Presbyterian Church for many years. She also led various 4-H clubs and took part in the Home Extension groups. She always enjoyed helping with her brothers’ cattle operation, and even helped them gather cattle as she got older.
Later in life, Dorene’s middle name was “GO,” as she adored taking long drives anywhere. She especially loved getting her hair done by her granddaughter, Kathy. One of her chief pastimes was attending any of her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s events and activities, including many sports. She was known for her generous heart, especially in her care of people both physically and emotionally. Her last words in the hospital were, “I am a sassy sassy sassy lady.”
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wesley Ayars; her daughter Kathy (Ayars) Smith; and her brothers Robin and Bill Fletcher. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Albert Peterson and Ruth Peterson Fletcher. She leaves a son, David Ayars (Julie), and a daughter, Karen (Ayars) Parker (Rodney); a son-in-law, Tom Smith; a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Fletcher; grandchildren David Smith, Kris Smith, Kathy (Parker) Persinger, Jeremy Parker, Marissa Ayars Valenzuela, Kirk Jenson, Kris Jenson, Jason Carlson, Matthew Tennant and Jonathan Mansker; and several great-grandchildren.
Dorene knew where she was headed, as Jesus was always by her side.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 25, at Twin Ponds in Ukiah. Look for further details on Facebook as time gets closer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broken Horn Ministries, P.O. Box 112, Pendleton, OR 97801.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
