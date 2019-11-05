Pendleton
September 18, 1932 — November 3, 2019
Doris passed away Sunday morning at the age of 87. She was a kind, generous and loving mother of six, grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 11.
A lifelong Pendleton resident and a country girl at heart, Doris lived her life as she wanted to live it, but still put those around her before herself. She was a true matriarch of the family, and a friend to everyone. Doris will forever be missed and always remembered.
A private family graveside service will be held at Skyview Memorial Park in Pendleton, Ore.
In lieu of any flowers or gifts, the family asks for a donation to Pendleton PAWS.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in care of arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
