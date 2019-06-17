Boardman
June 1, 1931 - June 10, 2019
Doris I. Ferguson of Boardman, Oregon, was born on June 1, 1931, in Neodesha, Kansas, to parents, Otto Keith Schoonover and Felista Nadine Foster Schoonover. She died on June 10, 2019, in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 88 years.
Doris was raised in and attended schools in Shelton, Washington. She was united in marriage to Donald Wayne Ferguson in 1948 in Idaho. They lived in Ordinance, Huntington (for 14 years), La Grande, Weston and Corvallis, Oregon. She moved to Boardman, Oregon in 2012, where she has lived since. Doris was a member of the Junior Old Timers. She enjoyed reading, needle work, painting, cooking, genealogy, and big band music.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Schisler and husband George, Boardman, Oregon; Vickie Morris and husband Dee, Union, Oregon; and Pamela Lenon, La Grande, Oregon; sons, Darren Ferguson, Kennewick, Washington; Dusty Ferguson, Hermiston, Oregon; and Donald Ferguson and wife Nicole, Pendleton, Oregon; sisters, Barbara and Sandra; brothers, Otto “Keith” and Freddy; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ferguson, a daughter, Julie Lester, and her parents.
A celebration of life service will be held for both Doris and Don on Saturday, June 22, 2019, starting at 1 p.m. and concluding at 3 p.m. at the Pheasant Banquet Room, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston, Oregon.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Athena Cemetery, Athena, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Doris’ memory to the American Cancer Society.
Please share memories of Doris with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.
