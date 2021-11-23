Doris Rachel Buie was born March 30, 1941, in Spokane Washington, to George Edward Buie and Lorraine Blanche (Monfils) Buie. She died on Nov. 20, 2021.
She grew up in the small towns of Kettle Falls and Northport, Washington, until she was 12, then she moved to the large metropolis area of Los Angeles, California, and lived in the San Fernando Valley.
She married Garrick Youngberg right out of high school and had two children, Gary and Donna Dee. They later divorced. In 1974, she married Darrell Gossett and they had a son, Darren. Later in her life, she was married a short time to Lester Wilcox.
Doris is survived by her brother, Edward Buie. She is survived by her children, Gary (Bonita) Youngberg, St. Helens, Oregon; Donna Dee Youngberg Hulse (Craig), Irrigon, Oregon; and Darren (Nichole) Gossett, Victor, Montana.
Doris was known as Grammee to 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many other children who loved her and called her Grammee
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Margaret Hosken Cormier; brother, Milton Beach, and former husbands, Darrell Gossett and Lester Wilcox.
A memorial service will be held at 1p.m. Friday Dec. 3, 2021, at Burns Mortuary Chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston, Oregon 97838. Doris wanted to be cremated and her ashes will be buried at Umatilla Cemetery.
Her daughter wishes to thank Guardian Angel's Memory Care Home and Vange John Memorial Hospice for their kind and gentle care they gave to her throughout her stay and in the final months at the facility.
