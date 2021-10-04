Dorothy “Dot” Irene Hensley (Waas), 78, of Hermiston, went to Heaven Sept. 26, 2021, at home surrounded by her beloved husband, Richard “Dick” Hensley, and family.
Dot was born in Pendleton, to Ray and Irene Waas. Dot graduated from Hermiston High School and Pacific Lutheran University.
She married the love of her life, Dick, Dec. 27, 1964. She and Dick had many adventures throughout their marriage. Four months after they married, Dick went to Vietnam while Dot finished university. Dick completed his tour in Vietnam, then they moved to Germany where they lived and had their two oldest children. Dick was then deployed to Korea and Dot stayed home being an Army wife. They then were stationed in the Pacific Northwest where they had their two youngest children and Dick retired. In 1981, they moved back to their hometown of Hermiston. Once her children were old enough to be in school, she went back to teaching in Hermiston, where she retired in 2005 from West Park Elementary.
Dot loved being a wife and mother, but she most of all loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Faith and family is what was most important to her.
They loved traveling, doing different activities, camping, sightseeing, going to the coast, and most of all going to the Minam River, where Dick would fish and she would read. Dot was a member of Grace and Mercy Lutheran Church, Dick and Dot spent many years doing Rendezvous re-enactments throughout the Pacific Northwest, Dot was an active member of the Hermiston Elks Lodge where she and Dick traveled all over the United States.
She is survived by her husband, Dick Hensley; children, Donna and Mike Irons, Ray and Astrid Hensley, Kathleen and Danny Madore, Shawn and Michelle Hensley; her grandchildren, Sam and Stephanie Irons, Zachary Irons, Tony Hensley, Micah, Chloe, Isaac and Calla Madore; great-granddaughter, Peyton Irons, a brother, Jack Waas; and multiple extended loving family members and friends.
Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Irene Waas.
A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday Oct. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Faith Presbyterian Church, 1005 S.E. Ninth St., Hermiston.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.