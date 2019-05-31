Pendleton
September 20, 1927 — May 24, 2019
Dorothy E. Wood peacefully passed in her sleep, May 24, 2019. She has been joyously reunited with her eldest son, Keith, her loving husband, the Reverend John Wood, and many other loved ones. She is survived by three children, David Wood of Twin Falls, Idaho, Alfred Wood of Pendleton, and Heather Wood of Dallas, Texas.
Dorothy, the daughter of German immigrants John Herold and Anna Burger Herold, was born and raised in Lawrence, Massachusetts. She graduated from Lawrence High School and Kathleen Dell Business School.
In 1951 Dorothy married her true love, John Wood. They were married for over 57 years until John’s passing in 2009. Dorothy and John moved to Oregon in 1953 where they began raising their family while serving in a variety of parishes with the United Methodist Church’s Oregon-Idaho Conference.
Dorothy was a faithful Christian and a dedicated pastor’s wife. Dorothy often played the organ and piano for their various churches in Garden Home, Myrtle Point, Corvallis, Myrtle Creek, Kimberly, Idaho, and finally Pendleton. She also worked as a church and school secretary.
Dorothy was active in the United Methodist Women’s group, serving as a Central District officer for nine years. She and John last served Pendleton’s First United Methodist Church, retiring in 1993. They remained in Pendleton throughout their retirement, enjoying traveling, camping at Tollgate and attending local cultural events. Dorothy volunteered at St. Anthony Hospital’s gift shop and the Bargain Counter during her early retirement years. She was an avid reader and relaxed by knitting, doing needlework and listening to classical music.
At age 87, Dorothy proudly announced, “I’m a two-time breast cancer survivor!” at the 2015 Race for Life, completing a full lap of the track to a standing ovation.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held Saturday, June 8 at 1 p.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel in Pendleton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dorothy Wood’s memory to Susan G. Komen or Macular Degeneration Research.
