Boardman
October 28, 1925 — May 29, 2020
Dorothy Elizabeth Krebs was born in Pelican City, Oregon, on October 28, 1925, to Lewis and Gladys Durst.
She graduated from Oregon State University in 1949 with a master’s degree in analytical chemistry. She was employed by the university to work in the Department of Biochemistry and Animal Nutrition. She married Henry Krebs on December 21, 1949, in Corvallis, Oregon. The couple stayed in Corvallis until Henry graduated in 1951.
They moved to Cecil, Oregon, where Henry was in partnership with family members forming Krebs Brothers, a large sheep-growing operation. They raised four children. The family moved semi-annually to East Glacier Park where the second Krebs Bros. Ranch was located.
Dorothy volunteered for many school-related activities and other sheep organizations. In 1978 she was appointed a Morrow County commissioner, the first woman to serve in that capacity.
In 1984, she started to work for Boardman Farms as payroll clerk. She moved toBoardman, Oregon. In 1987, she returned to her career choice of chemistry. The Port of Morrow employed her to be their water maintenance technician. She remained there until she retired in 1990.
Her years of retirement were spent traveling to Lewis and Clark and Oregon Trail sites of interest, Australia and Hawaii.
She is survived by her four children: daughter Jane and husband Ronald Brinkman of Great Falls, Montana, and sons Clinton and wife Maureen of lone, Skye and wife Penny of lone, and Glen and wife Ronica of Pilot Rock, Oregon, along with 10 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents Lewis and Gladys Durst, sister Lavon Mercer, and daughter Bonnie Jean.
Disposition was by cremation. At her request, the final graveside service will beprivate.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
