Milton-Freewater
November 1, 1939 — October 5, 2019
Dorothy Faye (Hockett) Hinton said good-bye to her family on October 5, 2019, to join her beloved husband Tom.
Dorothy was born November 1, 1939, to Lewis Frederick and Vera Ernestine (Shelton) Hockett in Enterprise, Oregon. The oldest of five, Dorothy left Wallowa County with her family in 1950, moving to Hermiston, Oregon, where she graduated high school in 1958.
She moved to La Grande, Oregon, after graduation, working at Hot Lake where she became reacquainted with Tom Hinton. The couple were married on March 27, 1960, at Hot Lake. The newlyweds moved to Walla Walla, Washington, after their marriage where Dorothy completed nursing training at St. Mary School of Nursing. A short time later, the couple relocated to Milton-Freewater, eventually building their home in the Triangle Station area northwest of Milton-Freewater.
Dorothy put her nursing career on hold while she stayed home and raised two daughters, Celinda and Charlotte. During this time, she volunteered as a 4-H leader, was a member of Fruitvale Home Extension and cooked her share of turkeys for the Ferndale Turkey Dinner.
Other club involvements and interests included 50 years as a Pythian Sister, 40 years as secretary of the Milton-Freewater Junior Show, charter member of Friends of Mac-Hi F.F.A., home economics fair judge, Oregon State University Master Gardener, Umatilla County 4-H Leaders Association and life-long membership of First Christian Church.
The former nurse kept her license and returned to St. Mary Medical Center where she worked as a neuro-nurse, retiring in 1999.
Dorothy was named to the Milton-Freewater Junior Show Honor Roll, was the grand marshal of the Umatilla County Fair in 2002, received an emeritus title as deaconess of Milton-Freewater First Christian Church and was an honorary F.F.A. member.
She loved to hunt and fish, spending many hunting seasons with her sister, Barbara Warnock, in Imnaha and her uncle, Duane Fleet, in La Grande.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Tom and sister Beverly Hall.
Dorothy is survived by her sister Barbara Warnock of Imnaha, Oregon; brothers Wayne (Patty) Hockett of Spokane, Washington, and Harry (Priscilla) Hockett of Helix, Oregon; sister-in-law Sandra (Aldon) Johnson of Wallowa, Oregon; and daughters Celinda (Steve) Timmons and Charlotte (Steve) Birdwell of Milton-Freewater. Other survivors include grandchildren Shelby West of Nampa, Idaho, Courtney (Michael) Waliser of Milton-Freewater, Lindsey (William) Hicks of Newberg, Oregon, and Lawrence Timmons of Lake Oswego, Oregon; great-grandson Henry Waliser of Milton-Freewater; and numerous stepgrandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. at First Christian Church, 518 S. Main Street, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862. Interment will follow at Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
Public viewing will be held at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 5-9 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to Mac-Hi F.F.A. or to a charity of the donor’s choice and this may be done through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home.
To leave a online condolence, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.