Irrigon
October 26, 1935 — May 28, 2019
Dorothy “Jane” Weston of Irrigon, Oregon, was born on October 26, 1935, in Oakdale, California. She died on May 28, 2019, in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 83 years.
Jane was raised in Oakdale, California, and attended school there until her mother passed away in 1952, when she moved to Vancouver, Washington, to live with her father. She graduated from Vancouver High School and met Winfred “Win” Weston at a midtown ballroom dance class. They were united in marriage on July 11, 1957, in Stevenson, Washington.
They lived in Portland, Oregon, for 28 years until moving to Irrigon, Oregon, in 1984 where they have lived since. Jane volunteered at Stokes Landing Senior Center in Irrigon, was a CAPCO and RSVP volunteer for over 20 years and served as secretary/treasurer for the Old Time Fiddlers for 13 years. She enjoyed walking, cooking, canning, drying apples, reading, knitting, sewing, crocheting, photography and making Christmas gifts for family and friends.
Jane was very grateful for all of the excellent care she received from her friends, family, all of the doctors, nurses and receptionists at St. Mary Cancer Center Clinic in Walla Walla, Washington, and the staff at Vange John Memorial Hospice in Hermiston, Oregon. Jane was a former member of St. John's Christian Church.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Win Weston; daughters Barbara Shafer and Ruth Shefchek; son David Weston; five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, brothers James and John, sister Kay, and a granddaughter, Monica.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel, Hermiston, Oregon. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Irrigon, Oregon. A celebration of life gathering will follow at Stokes Landing Senior Center, Irrigon, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane’s memory may be made to Stokes Landing Senior Center or St. Mary Cancer Center, Walla Walla, Washington.
Please share memories of Jane with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.