Pendleton
September 17, 1929 — November 2, 2020
Dorothy Jean Hurrle was born September 17, 1929, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Ellis (Toby) and Helen Brown. Dorothy passed away on November 2, 2020, in Pendleton at the age of 91.
She grew up with her brother Robert on the family wheat ranch in Helix, Oregon. She attended Helix schools and Oregon State University.
As a young working gal she lived in Portland, Oregon, and worked for Mack Truck. While living in Portland she met Don Hurrle, they married in Helix on the ranch and lived in Portland and Seattle. In the 1950s they moved to Hermiston, Oregon, and built Don’s Dairy Freeze in Umatilla.
Dorothy loved to entertain — she hosted sorority and fancy bridge club parties at the country home. And she loved to be entertained, traveling to the city to see Broadway and musical shows. She had elegance, style and was a wonderful seamstress, forever sewing up the latest fashions from Vogue magazine. She moved to Pendleton in the 1980s where she dolled up the ladies while working at Milarkey’s and Pendleton Woolen Mills. She made sure her daughter Diane, grandkids Robert and Hallie and great-grandson Spencer were the best dressed. At Christmas time Pendleton shirts were traditionally under the tree for her son-in-law Vance and grandson-in-law Chance. The Helix Rodeo and the Pendleton Round-Up and parade were her favorite times of the year. Being on time to the rodeo was imperative — for her the best part of the show was when the queen and court rode in. After the rodeo it was tradition to dine at Hamley’s — Dorothy’s delightful charm and beautiful smile always got us a table when the tables were full.
She said to never be afraid — or you will never go anywhere. She traveled the world — Africa, Russia, Switzerland, Italy, Greece, the Caribbean, the Orient; she loved Hawaii and, of course, those Oregon State football games with her associate Russ Dorran. Dorothy had many wonderful friends; weekly they enjoyed a visit and wine afternoon at Cimmiyotti’s. A big-hearted thank you to her friends for their kindness and helping her get there, she loved the laughs!
She is survived by her daughter Diane (Vance) Moe; grandchildren Robert Moe and Hallie (Chance) Fricke; great-grandson Spencer; her brother Robert Brown; and her nieces Sally Mack, Patti Fassler and Kristi Flyg, and their families.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
