Pilot Rock
May 3, 1930 — January 21, 2020
Dorothy was born May 3, 1930, in Penwell, Texas, to parents Barney and Jewell (Dodson) Wright.
In August 1949 she married Connie T. Rather. In May 1954 she moved to Oregon and then in November of 1955, she moved to Pilot Rock. In 1977, Dorothy married Harrison McQueen and they remained together until his death in 1989.
Dorothy worked for the Kerns Furniture Factory in Pilot Rock for 10 years and for the Eastern Oregon Training Center for almost 23 years.
She enjoyed watching sports, the Seahawks, the Dallas Cowboys, the Mariners and NASCAR. Her favorite pastime was spending her daughter’s inheritance at the Wildhorse Casino.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her daughter Debi Skinner. She is survived by daughters Judy Edmiston and Tammey Curran and her husband Hank, two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held at Skyview Memorial Park in Pendleton.
Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
