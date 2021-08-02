Stanfield
Dec. 2, 1936 — July 3, 2021
Dorothy Sue (Holmes) Geer passed away on July 3, 2021, in Aloha, Oregon.
She was 84 years old. She was born Dec. 2, 1936, in Wentworth, Missouri, to Ruben and Alta Holmes. She was the eighth of nine children. She had fought a courageous battle against health issues for some time. She passed away peacefully while being lovingly cared for at her daughter Katrina’s home in Aloha, Oregon. Her family expresses thankfulness to the hospice workers who helped care for her. She had lived most of her life in the Hermiston and Stanfield area.
An intimate gravesite service was held with family on July 11 at the Echo Cemetery.
She grew up in Yakima, Washington, and often talked about the home her family built themselves from river rock. She had happy memories of her large family and her childhood home.
In 1954 she married Wesley Brooks. The union produced four children, a son Perry Brooks (who predeceased her), a daughter Susan Petersen, a son Brett Brooks and a daughter Laurie Longhorn.
In 1977 she married Dan Fullerton. They had a daughter, Katrina Fullerton. She became mom to daughter Shanna Fullerton. In 1992 she married Richard Geer. They have resided in Stanfield, Oregon, many years and he is her surviving husband.
She is survived by a brother, Bob Holmes. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she always kept close to her heart, always asking about each one.
She was a member of the Hermiston Seventh-day Adventist Church. She attended regularly until her health declined.
She had a deep love for her family always helping them in whatever capacity she was able to. She enjoyed gardening and being outdoors. Her flowers always brought her joy. She also enjoyed the beauty of trees. She had a love for animals and had many pets throughout her life. She enjoyed camping in the Arizona desert with her husband Rich for vacation. She enjoyed tranquility and loved the peacefulness of the country life. She was known to make the best apple pies and was quick to feed anyone hungry.
She will be greatly missed. She left a legacy of fortitude, strength and courage to fight ... whatever the battle may be. Also many precious memories to those she shared life with.
She is at peace with her Lord.
Please share memories of Dorothy with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
