Salt Lake City, Utah
May 8, 1962 — May 6, 2020
Douglas Allen Rimbach, a true and trusted friend to his family and all he met, died in Salt Lake City, Utah, on May 6, 2020.
Doug was born May 8, 1963, in Portland, Oregon, to Dave and Beverly Rimbach. Doug grew up in Beaverton, where he graduated from Sunset High School and attended Pilgrim Lutheran Church. He later attended Oregon State University (with one year in New South Wales, Australia, as an exchange student), was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta, and graduated with a business administration degree.
Doug led a very full and active life, loving every moment to the fullest. He spent one college summer as a camp counselor at Redwood Christian Summer Camp near Santa Cruz, California, and was a barista at Starbucks for many years as well as working in the food service industry. Doug traveled and lived in many places around the world, including Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, most countries in Europe, and several countries in Africa. Doug was also exceptionally accomplished in many different forms of art, cooking and singing. He also toured with the Continental Singers and YWAM, performing in many locations throughout the United States.
Doug is survived by his sister, Debbie Modrell of Gaston, Oregon, and his brother Greg Rimbach of Pendleton, Oregon. Also are four nephews (Josh Swanson, Dakotah Rimbach, Syler Rimbach and Garrett Rimbach) and one niece (Jennifer Lee).
A private celebration of Doug’s life will occur during the summer of 2020.
