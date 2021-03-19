Pendleton
November 12, 1955 — March 15, 2021
Douglas Allen Voyles, 65, of Pendleton, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home. He was born November 12, 1955, in Napa, California, to Allen and Mildred (Baxter) Voyles.
Douglas grew up in Napa, California, and the surrounding area. Douglas attended Napa Community College. He moved here to Pendleton in 1979.
Douglas was a respiratory therapist at St. Anthony Hospital from 1980 until 1996 and then worked at Good Shepherd Hospital from 2002 to 2020.
Douglas enjoyed road trips, and driving fast cars. He was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous and was proud of his 42 years of sobriety.
Douglas is survived by his son Matthew Voyles and one sister. He is preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Mildred Voyles, and one sister.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
