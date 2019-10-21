Hermiston
March 15, 1957 — October 13, 2019
Douglas Burton ‘Doug’ Paine was born March 15, 1957, in Hermiston, to Burton and Mescal Paine. On October 13, 2019, his battle with Cholangiocarcinoma came to an end, at the age of 62, at home, surrounded by family and friends.
Doug graduated from Hermiston High School and then received a technical degree from Phoenix Institute of Technology, as well as many professional certifications. On June 7, 1977, he married his high school sweetheart, Tia Jean McDaniel, and they raised two children over their 42 years.
He began working at Good Shepherd Hospital October 1, 1979, and celebrated 40 years of service on September 26, 2019.
Doug was a family man and very involved in the lives of his children, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He spent time with his family by volunteering both time and talents to the various groups and activities they participated in. As the family grew and evolved, so did he. It was the everyday routines that showed his family how much he loved and cared for them.
Doug had many hobbies and projects that kept him involved in the community of Hermiston. He volunteered his time and talents to the Assembly of God church where he worked with the Missionettes, Royal Rangers, youth and adult church choirs. There, he helped develop and ran the sound system and acquired his CDL to drive bus for the youth choir. Doug also devoted many hours to the Hermiston School District; he facilitated an audio engineering class, assisted the Hermiston Band Boosters, ran the sound system for numerous music programs, helped build props for the marching band, and chaperoned trips. With the help of his friend David, the two formed "D & D Productions" and spent many hours providing sound and lighting for the Desert Arts Council, Brass Fire Band, Inland Northwest Musicians and many other events throughout the community.
At the end of busy days he still found time to do things for his own pleasure. He enjoyed the art of woodworking, and whittling small wooden objects. He was fascinated by older hand tools and leather work. For many years, Doug had been a licensed HAM radio operator and participated with the local club and field days.
Doug was known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and his generosity. His desire to learn, grow, and share was seen and enjoyed by all who knew him.
He is survived by wife of 42 years, Tia; two children, son Kurtis of Hermiston, and daughter Andrea Hubbard and husband Shawn of Tucson, Ariz.; two grandchildren, Kaylin and Kemper Paine; sister Corinne Peacock and husband Terry of Sherwood, Ore.; and several nieces and nephews. Doug was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Hermiston Christian Center, 1850 W. Highland, Ave., Hermiston, Oregon. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made and all proceeds will go to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation in memory of Douglas Paine.
Please share memories of Doug with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.