Pendleton
May 19, 1937 — September 9, 2019
Douglas D. Minthorn passed away peacefully September 9, 2019, in Richland, Washington. He was born in Pendleton, Oregon, on May 19, 1937, to William Minthorn and Mamie Patawa Minthorn.
He attended grade school in Warm Springs, Oregon; his family moved back to the Umatilla Indian Reservation where he graduated from Pendleton High School. He was a member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) where he raised grand champion steers.
He was an avid football player, playing under the legendary coach Don Requa as a guard and linebacker. Doug was chosen as a member of the Shriner Football Team and was recognized as an All American and All State Football player. He remembered the Pendleton Elks Lodge honoring him with a dinner for being an outstanding football player. During this time, Doug was also an outstanding calf roper and bull rider, competing in amateur and All-Indian rodeos, riding his last bull in 1974 at the age of 37. In his later years, he was inducted into the Pendleton Buckaroo Hall of Fame for his outstanding athletic abilities.
He attended college at Oregon State then transferred to Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, Ore., where he played baseball for three years. He also attended summer school at Gonzaga University, taking various summer courses.
After college, Doug worked for his then father-in-law as a farmer, later became a self-taught body and fender man. He worked for Inland Chevrolet in Pendleton before moving to Bob’s Auto in Milton-Freewater up until his retirement. After retirement, Doug went on to raised sheep for several years on his ranch on the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
He was a very active member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Alcohol and Drug program and New Beginnings Coalition. Doug married Caroline Motanic in 1956 and later divorced.
Doug is survived by his brothers Antone Minthorn and Peter Mintorn, children Katherine Minthorn, Whitney (Benny) Minthorn, Toni Minthorn, Julie Minthorn and Sarah Picard (Prosper), as well as 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, all of Pendleton. Doug is proceeded in death by his parents Mamie and William Minthorn, brothers Fredrick Minthorn and Gilbert Timothy Minthorn, and sisters Ramona Minthorn and Katherine L. Minthorn.
Recitation of the Rosary will be held at Burns Mortuary Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, September 12, at St. Andrews Church, with burial immediately following at the Agency Cemetery.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
