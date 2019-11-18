Richland, Washington
July 12, 1952 — October 9, 2019
As the day began to dawn, Douglas Verle Conner passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in Pasco, Washington, at the age of 67.
Doug was born on July 12, 1952, in Walla Walla, Washington, to Benjamin and Dovie Meier Conner. Doug married Sandy Carlson Conner on June 22, 2013, in Amberg, Wisconsin. They proudly called Richland, Washington, their home.
Doug spent his youth in Spray, Oregon, and Hermiston, Oregon. He graduated from Hermiston High School, Class of 1971, with a wrestling scholarship. Receiving the scholarship was one of his proudest accomplishments.
Doug was a longtime auto broker, restaurateur, and commercial truck driver. He was a hard worker and was never afraid to take on a difficult project. If ever you were in need, you could find his hand outstretched, willing and able to help.
Doug had a big heart and was very gentle by nature, which led people to gravitate towards him. He had a unique ability to understand others.
Doug was fun, spontaneous, and enthusiastic. He had a knack for telling such wonderfully funny stories of his life. He loved sharing his memories. He always wore a smile, a Hawaiian shirt, and shorts. His well-being was quizzed if one was ever without the other.
Doug lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed sports, fishing, “chatting” with friends, traveling in the RV, the occasional bowl of Captain Crunch Berries, and spending time with family.
Doug held his family and closest friends in the highest esteem. He was a spiritual man who had a deep and earnest relationship with God. Living his life through Christ was paramount.
Doug is survived by his wife Sandy Conner; children Heather Kandle, Michelle Williams and Benjamin Conner; stepchildren Nicole Hood and Kevin Hood; seven grandchildren and four step-grandchildren; brother Gregory (Lori) Conner; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Doug is now reunited with his parents, brother Barry Conner, sister Joan Hamman, and daughter Shelby Brinkley.
To respect Doug’s wishes, there was no service. A private viewing for family was held on October 11, 2019. Burial will take place at a later date in Wisconsin. Arrangements and cremation were entrusted to the care of Muellers Tri-Cities Funeral Home.
Our sincerest appreciation and gratitude to Pacific Steel for their thoughtful, kind, and heartfelt memorial; and to his Men’s Bible Study Group at Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities for the delicious meal, words of comfort, and support.
Doug, we will forever remember the words you instilled in us: “God will always lead you to where you need to be. In His time, not yours. Just trust Him and believe.”
Amen.
