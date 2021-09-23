Duane Godsey Wood was born April 29, 1940, and passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. He was born to Marvin and Vada Wood in Baker City. He was the fifth of five children, Darrell, Melvin, Darwin and Carol.
He is survived by his sister, Carol; wife, Chris; and six children, their wives and families: Robert and Heather Wood, Jeffrey and Jennifer Wood, Kimberly and David Nall, Leslie and Nathan Kerns, Melissa and Travis Stoddard, David and Etta Wood; 26 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren and as of today three more on the way. Duane’s first wife, Ardythe, passed away in 2008. Upon marrying Chris in 2010, Duane gained eight other children; 16 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Duane spent most of his childhood in Union. He was active in sports and disinterested in school. He played football, basketball and track. He was the state high jump champion in 1958. He loved to hunt and worked with his dad in the logging business.
Duane grew up knowing Ardythe Wilde, and would sit behind her and pull her hair in school. Ardythe’s parents were the stake missionaries and taught Duane the gospel of Jesus Christ. A year after his baptism, Duane went on a mission to Kentucky. Upon return from his mission in 1962, he married Ardythe in the Logan Utah Temple.
Duane graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in microbiology. They eventually settled in Pendleton where they raised their six children. Duane’s love of the outdoors led to many camping trips and trips to the beach.
Duane loved his Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served with the youth for many years, was a bishop in the Pendleton first ward and president of the Walla Walla Stake. He served a mission to Okinawa, Japan, with Ardythe in 2004.
Upon Ardythe’s death in 2008, Duane became reacquainted with Christine Baxter from La Grande and they were married in 2010. The distance of their children led them to travel all over the United States and Europe.
Duane was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2012. This was the cause of his persistent cough. As big of a burden as his cough was, he said it reminded him that he was alive. Duane was quietly patriotic and loved this land. He found deep respect as he walked in nature. He said it spoke to him and told him, “Be Good.”
