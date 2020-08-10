Hermiston
April 17, 1930 — August 8, 2020
Duane Keith Johnson of Hermiston was born April 17, 1930, in Elsie, Nebraska, the son of Harry and Nettie (Marymee) Johnson. He passed away in Richland, Washington, on August 8, 2020, at the age of 90.
Duane lived in Elsie, Nebraska, for several years until his family moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming. He attended school in Cheyenne where he graduated from high school. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army for several years.
After his honorable discharge, he returned to Cheyenne where he began his career as a pipefitter with the Union Pacific Railroad. He worked for the railroad for several years in Cheyenne before he was transferred to Hermiston, Oregon, in the early 1960s. He retired from the railroad with over 43 years in the 1990s.
Duane was a member of the Columbia Grange and American Legion, and he enjoyed volunteering at Good Shepherd Hospital and at the Hermiston library for as long as he could. He liked word search books and working on his mini farm.
Duane married Doris Davis in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on March 2, 1957.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Doris; sons Paul Johnson and Brian Johnson; daughter Teresa Price; 11 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Kenneth; and a brother, Glenn.
A private family gathering will be held.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
