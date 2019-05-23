Milton-Freewater
March 9, 1926 — May 19, 2019
Duane Redmond Cole Sr. died on May 19 at the age of 93. Funeral services will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 325 S.W. Sixth Ave., Milton-Freewater, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Christ the King Lutheran Church in care of Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.
He was born in Green Bluff, Washington, to John Redmond Cole and Zenia Helen Goodspeed Cole in March of 1926. He was the eldest of six children. He grew up in Spokane. The family moved to Kellogg, Idaho, where he graduated from high school in 1944.
In June 1944, Duane went into the U.S. Navy. He completed basic training at Camp Bennion, Idaho (now the location of Farragut State Park). He was assigned to the U.S.S. Bouie and served in the Pacific during WWII. The ship’s crew visited many ports and prior to decommissioning, he steered the Bouie part of the way through the Panama Canal. He had logged about 100,000 miles at sea when he was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1946.
Duane earned a teaching certificate in 1948 from North Idaho College of Education in Lewiston, Idaho.
He met Patricia (Pat) Einan at college while she was earning her teaching certificate. They were married August 30, 1949, at the Kellogg Lutheran Church in Kellogg, Idaho.
Duane taught in smaller schools in northern Idaho before moving the family to Scio, Oregon. Attending night and summer school, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Oregon State College. From 1958 to the early 1980s, Duane taught industrial arts, including mechanical drawing and wood shop, at McLaughlin Union High School. He also worked many evenings with students constructing stage sets for plays and performances. The students’ safety record was a source of pride for him. He delighted in hearing stories of former students using the skills they learned in his classes.
The family enjoyed many vacations to the Oregon coast, camping in Idaho, and later in life to Europe to visit their daughter and husband and also international friends. Duane was a founding member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Milton-Freewater. He regularly attended church.
Giving time and talent to others was how Duane lived his life. Over the years he and Pat fostered and supported many children within their home and in other capacities. They had nieces and nephews during summer school breaks and also hosted international exchange students. During their retirement years, Duane and Pat welcomed into their home Cristina Sosa when she was a young child through adulthood.
Duane is survived by wife Patricia Cole, daughter Helen Amadeh-Bash (Hossein), sons Duane Jr. (Maryann) and Jonathan (Carol), and Cristina Sosa; brothers Lin and John Cole; sister Evelyn Patchett; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Lyle and sister Erma Sturgis.
