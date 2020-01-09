Yuma, Arizona
March 10, 1939 — January 5, 2020
Former Pendleton resident Duane W. Berry, 80, died January 5, 2020, in Yuma, Arizona, after a short illness.
Duane was born March 10, 1939, in Deer Park, Washington, to Carrol Berry and Ella (Steadman) Berry. He graduated from Deer Park High School, where he pitched for the baseball team. He married Alice Pribilsky on August 5, 1961, in Walla Walla, Washington.
Duane moved to Pendleton in 1967 when he became a sales representative for Crown Zellerbach. He sold industrial packaging to companies throughout southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon. He retired in 1999, and he and Alice traveled throughout the western U.S. in their RV, settling in Yuma, Arizona, in 2006.
A member of the Elks Lodges in Pendleton and Yuma, Duane was an avid Seattle Mariners and Seattle Seahawks fan. Duane also coached Little League in Pendleton, and enjoyed fishing and pheasant hunting.
Duane is survived by his wife, Alice, of Yuma, Arizona; his son Kent Berry and his wife Julie Berry, of Auburn, Washington; his son Scott Berry of Portland, Oregon; and grandchildren David Berry, Daniel Berry, Douglas Berry, Allison Berry, and Samantha Berry.
At his request, no services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Mission in Yuma, Arizona, or the Yuma Humane Society in Yuma, Arizona.
