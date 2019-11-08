Stanfield
February 19, 1971 — November 5, 2019
Dustin Michael “Dusty” Scott of Stanfield was born February 19, 1971, in Hermiston, the son of Mike and Rhonda (Schnell) Scott. He passed away in an automobile accident near Hermiston on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the age of 48.
Dusty grew up in Hermiston where he attended school, graduating from Hermiston High School in the class of 1989. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served for five years. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Eastern Oregon and began working for Jones-Scott Company/ Umatilla Ready-Mix. He worked for Umatilla Ready Mix for 25 years and currently held the position of general manager.
Dusty was a “gentle giant” who was a very kind and gentle man and a loving father to his five sons. He enjoyed spending his free time taking his sons to wrestling, basketball, football, baseball, golf and jiujitsu events. He also enjoyed target shooting, old cars (especially his 1953 Hudson) and going camping with his family.
He is survived by his life partner and love of his life, Heidi Carver; mother Rhonda Schroeder; father Mike (Donna) Scott; sons Kenny, Stanley, Tanner, Casey and Evan; aunts and uncles Jamie and Michael Hughes, John and Diane Schnell, and Dave and Lori Scott; cousins John “LJ” Hughes, Kent Schnell and Kyle Schnell; many additional family members, and lots of friends.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Stanfield High School gymnasium, 1120 N. Main St., Stanfield, OR 97875.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of final arrangements.
Family suggest memorial donations to the National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.
