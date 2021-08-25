Dwight Paget Thompson, 78, of Pendleton, died Aug. 4, 2021, at Willowbrook Terrace. He was born Oct. 23, 1942, in Portland, Oregon, to Robert G. and Mary Jean (Paget) Thompson.
Dwight grew up in Portland and graduated from Benson High School. After high school, he enlisted in the Army in April of 1967 and served until February 1980.
After being discharged from the Army, he lived in Salinas, California, and worked in retail. On Sept. 14, 1996, he graduated from Lane Community College with an Associate of Applied Science culinary food service and hospitality degree, and on June 14, 1997, he received and Associate of Applied Science degree in hospitality management. On September 29, 2013, he received a theology degree from the University of the South School of Theology.
He married Janet May Cropper and they had two children, Michelle and Mathew Thompson. He later married Linda Mary Rozeles and they had a daughter, Mary Thompson. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and taking long trips.
Dwight is survived by his wife, Stephanie Kay Thompson; first wife Janet May Cropper; children Michelle Thompson, Mathew Thompson and Mary Kathleen Thompson; brothers David G. Thompson, Mark G. Thompson, Reese F. Thompson, Robert B. Thompson, Eric Thompson and Stephen Thompson; uncle John R. Paget; stepchildren Misty Cable, Sarah Oldham and Jayson Cable; and stepgrandchildren Cayden Carver, Layne Mendoza, Emily Mendoza, Amelia Cable, Miranda Oldham, Simon Oldham, Sabrina Oldham and Violet Cable.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert G. and Mary J. Thompson, wife Linda M. (Rozeles) Thompson, wife Harriet Thompson, and wife LeeAnn Beth Thompson.
A funeral service will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic and Apostolic Church in Pendleton, Oregon. A recitation of the rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, with a funeral mass to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will follow the funeral at Skyview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in care of Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
