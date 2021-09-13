Born January 21, 1960, to his father, Ocie Kenneth Maynard, and his mother, Irene Mason Macie Hensley-Maynard. Father to Brandi, Krystal and Amber Maynard. Passed away August 25, 2021.
His grandchildren, Shaylee Ann, Brayden Michael William and Login O.C., were very lucky to have laughed and spent time with him during his final days in his home, helping to fill it with love.
He will forever be remembered as a kind, forgiving and patient man by loved ones, friends and those lucky enough to have met him. May he rest in peace with his mother, father and two brothers. Looking over us with love. As we say goodbye, we know he will be welcomed by his father, mother and brothers.
To plant a tree in memory of Obit: Maynard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
