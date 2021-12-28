Eddie Martin Gunderson Jr. passed away on Dec. 17, 2021, at his son’s home, at the age of 90. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Wednesday Jan. 5, at 11 a.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Elks Club in Heppner.
Eddie was born on May 29, 1931, to Agnes Lucille and Eddie Gunderson Sr., in Nortonville, North Dakota. He moved to Heppner, Oregon, in 1945, where he graduated from Heppner High School in 1949.
On July 21, 1950, he married Beverly Yocom. They were married in the house that they moved into, in 1963 and lived in, until their deaths. They had two sons, David and Douglas.
Eddie was drafted into the Army in 1952 and served in the Korean War. He was extremely proud of being a veteran and continued to be a member of the American Legion until his death. After returning from the Army, he went back to work at the mill until he retired in 1989.
He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting and playing golf. Golf was a passion for many years, and he did get 4 holes-in-one. He enjoyed his grandchildren, watching them play sports, teaching them golf and the fine art of fishing.
After his retirement, Bev and Ed loved to go south to Arizona, meeting new friends along the way. He spent a couple of years working for the forest service and supervising YCC crews. He was presented a plaque for mentor of the year 1992-93 for dedicated service and support to persons with disabilities.
He was involved for 70 years as a member of BPOE #358, serving as Exalted Ruler in 1991-92 and continued to be involved in many of their events.
Eddie enjoyed attending Heppner High School games, especially sitting with his buddies supporting Mustang football.
Survivors include his son, David (Tricia); grandchildren, Brent (Kimmie) and their daughter Whitley, Derek (Meghan) and their son Easton; cousin, who was like a son, Jim Doherty (Pam) their children Jennifer, Sara (Brett) Davis and their children Grayson, and Merris.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; son, Douglas; his parents; brother, Donald; and a sister, Mary Schoonover.
Memorial contributions can be made to Pioneer Memorial Hospice, P.O. Box 9, Heppner, OR 97836, or Heppner High School Athletics, P.O. Box 67, Heppner, OR 97836 or the BPOE 358 Foundation, P.O. Box 494, Heppner, OR 97836.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
